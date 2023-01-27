The popular Argentine, who joined the Palace Academy coaching staff in October, had served the club with distinction over a remarkable 15-year playing period after joining from Dundee in 2004.

Despite starting the 2018/19 season as third-choice goalkeeper, Speroni continued to perform admirably when called upon, as injuries to Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey saw him make his first – and, as it would later transpire, last – appearances of the season in January.

It was fitting, then, that Palace’s record-breaking four-time Player of the Season – and recipient in 2019 of the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement – kept a clean sheet in his final game.

Watch the match from Speroni's perspective in our video player below!