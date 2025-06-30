Over a month without an Eagles fixture can lead to withdrawal symptoms, so in the meantime why not watch this excellent short film which captures perfectly just what it means to be Palace. If you haven't already seen it, this mini-documentary is still available to watch on Palace TV.

Under The Skin: The Story of Crystal Palace talks to fans, manager Oliver Glasner, Ebere Eze and Marc Guéhi, who discuss precisely what makes Selhurst Park so special.

Produced by Premier League Productions, the episode also heads to the streets of South London to showcase why the area is fertile ground for rising ballers.

Watch Under The Skin: The Story of Crystal Palace below!