Among those challenges will be Palace’s target of improving upon last season’s fifth-place finish in the Women’s Championship under new head coach Laura Kaminski.

Hopcroft said: “We would love to win it, but we’re just going to take it game by game, grind out results, and aim to win – and win together.

“I just think, as long as we work together and help each other out and listen to what the coach tells us… and then, of course, just having the grit and passion to go and get things done and get results.

“I really like working under the new head coach. She gets on well with everyone and she has very good ideas. She’s very good at knowing how we’re going to be able to apply the information she wants us to take on board. I’ve definitely been happy with how training’s gone.”

Born in Aylesbury, Hopcroft began her career with Chelsea’s Academy, also representing the reserve teams of London Bees and Reading.

She then moved on a scholarship to the United States in 2017, where she became a regular goalscorer for Daytona State College – scoring eight times and recording 15 assists in 28 games in her final season – before going on to play a starring role for the Colorado Buffaloes and, subsequently, returning to London.

Hopcroft’s versatility provides another boon to Palace this season, with the 25-year-old herself saying: “I actually have played pretty much everywhere in the attack over the years!

“My favourite position’s probably in attacking midfield, but I’ve played on the wing, centre-forward… but I’m not really a centre-forward. I’m more of a midfielder. I can play on the wing, but I like midfield really.”