The exciting attacker last month joined Palace from London City Lionesses, where she scored four times in 32 Women’s Championship appearances over the course of a season-and-a-half.
An attacking midfielder who can also play out wide, Hopcroft admitted her excitement at the prospect of getting going in red and blue, with tickets for Palace’s first three home games of the Women’s Championship season now on sale, along with Season Tickets.
Palace’s 2023/24 begins in earnest this Sunday (27th August) with the visit of Reading to the VBS Community Stadium.
“To be honest, my [pre-season] hasn’t been too long, but the build-up has felt like forever!” Hopcroft joked. “I’m just happy to get going now and get the season going. I’m excited! It does feel like a long wait. It does feel like a long time since we’ve played normal games.
“I’m very excited. There are new challenges, and I’m just excited to be here and face those challenges.”