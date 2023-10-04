It’s unsurprising, therefore, that there have been some truly spectacular strikes – and now, it’s time to choose your favourite from our top 10.

In the Premier League, Odsonne Edouard’s brilliant second goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers making the cut, the Frenchman finishing calmly after some superb interplay with strike partner Jean-Philippe Mateta to seal victory.

Unsurprisingly, Joachim Andersen’s brilliant Old Trafford match-winner also makes the cut, the defender firing a wonderful half-volley into the top corner after 25 minutes against Manchester United to earn his side a 1-0 victory.

Earlier in the month, Laura Kaminski’s Palace Women earned the team's biggest-ever victory on a sweltering day in Sutton – and three of the goals from that 9-1 win over Durham are featured.

Hayley Nolan’s long-range strike – her first goal for Palace; Annabel Blanchard’s top-corner screamer, opening an eventual hat-trick; and Elise Hughes’ second goal of the afternoon, a fine team goal on her way to scoring four, all make the cut.