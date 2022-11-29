Palace’s Academy and Women’s sides have been busy up and down the country during the break, with long-range stunners, solo strikes and free-kick finishes galore.

John-Kymani Gordon certainly knows how to find the back of the net, and he added to his prolific tally this season with two more for the highlight reel.

With Palace under the cosh at Sheffield United having conceded an equaliser and been reduced to ten men, Gordon picked up the ball near the corner flag and spun away from his marker, rounding another defender before finding the net from the tightest of angles.