“I've actually really enjoyed it,” Devenny said of his breakthrough season, having made his senior debut when starting in the Premier League against Fulham in November, and since playing 18 times for the club. “I think you can tell as well, no matter who comes in, it's easy.

“Everyone just wants the best for me, and you can see that. I think you can tell, whether it's me, whether it's anyone else. Everyone’s always happy and they always want the best [for you]. And we’re obviously a competitive group as well. You can just maximise everything and get the most out of everything.

“I could see it when I was playing in Scotland. Back then, I'm looking at the Premier League, it was distant – big names, big characters, you don't know what that's going to be like. Coming in, everyone's so nice and so genuine and so helpful. That just makes life a lot easier.”

Ward recalled his own experience of settling at Palace, some 13 years ago: “We just had a good, solid group.

“And actually, throughout the whole time I've been at Palace, the spine of the team has always been solid individuals – just good characters and honest guys, who want to achieve as much as they can achieve wearing the shirt.”

Devenny agreed: “That's what I find, especially with how we celebrate goals! Everyone's always there. I remember my first goal, I couldn't believe I'd seen [Will] Hughesy there, doing a knee slide. I couldn't believe it!”