The Palace duo will provide pre-match team news updates; discuss our Cypriot Cup-winning opponents, AEK Larnaca; and share their thoughts on the season so far from 13:30 BST onwards – and you can watch it LIVE on Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!

What's more, Palace TV+ subscribers can also then enjoy live audio commentary of the match from 20:00 BST on Thursday (23rd October), as well as of our trip to Arsenal this coming weekend.

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.