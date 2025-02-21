Answering the all-important question that we all had, Premier League Productions' cameras followed our charismatic striker around Copers Cope one day to witness Mateta's hard work in training.

From relaxing with his teammates to wandering into media shoots, and putting in the hard yards out on the grass to maintain his fine form in front of goal, Mateta's 'A Day in the Life' is unmissable viewing.

Watch the full video in the player above!