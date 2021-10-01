But the lads weren’t just given their own cards, as each player took one another’s and asked them to guess their ratings.

There were some happy faces and, well, some less happy faces: “They gave me 70-what?!”. Sorry, Ebs.

As the four tried to work out how they fared in the game, manager Patrick Vieira got involved, leaning through his office window to call down: “What’s your rating?” before, in Wilf’s words, “just going quiet…”

Find out how each of the players are ranked in FIFA 22 and how they reacted below!