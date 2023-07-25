The centre-piece, a celebration from an equaliser at West Ham, immediately stands out. Zaha picks it up.

“I absolutely love this image,” says artist Marc Silver. “I think the passion is absolutely incredible. It’s a great image.” Zaha agreed.

“That is my celebration most of the time,” he explains. “I didn’t score, but… there are a few words you can associate with me, and one of the main ones is: ‘Passionate’. However I feel, I will express how I feel.

“That game was a tough game, and we managed to come back to 2-2 in the end. It was a difficult game but we ground it out.

“That was me celebrating the second goal – believe me, that is recognisable to the fans.”

Club photographer Seb Frej was on hand to capture the passion in all its glory, although very nearly at some personal cost.

“I love that West Ham picture,” he remembers. “I almost got banned from West Ham because I was running to get him!”