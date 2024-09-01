“They're gelling really well,” the midfielder said of the new additions. “Obviously, it's going to take time to integrate new players into a system from what they've known previously.

“It's a new way of playing, with and without the ball, new manager, new environment. It's not easy for some players, especially if they've come from abroad, but everyone's been spot on so far and integrated really well.

“[Sarr] is top. From my time at Watford with him, I know his ability and what damage he can cause in this league. He's proven it already in years gone by, so we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring. A different dynamic to our front line, which I think will be good.”

The Eagles are beginning their first season under Oliver Glasner after his arrival in March, and Hughes says that the change in culture around the training ground has been a positive.