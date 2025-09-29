Her landmark appearance came in a 1-1 draw against the club she was signed from: Durham Women.

Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Sharpe reflected on her achievement: "I'm just really proud. To play for this club is an honour every single time, but to be the first player to make 100, it means a lot to me and my family.

"All I really want to do is make them proud, and the coaches and my teammates proud."

Reflecting on her four-year journey in South London, Sharpe offered some sage advice to her younger self.

She said: "Take every experience as it comes, take the highs and the lows, because you'll be at a club that supports you and gets you through the tough times but also lifts you up when you've done well."

When asked to name a favourite moment, one recent victory stood out.

She said: "I loved last year when we beat Aston Villa... playing in the WSL has always been a dream of mine, and getting that win and playing the full game meant a lot to me. I got an assist in that game as well!

"I think just every game I play at this club, whether it's in the Championship [now WSL2], or the WSL, it means a lot to me."