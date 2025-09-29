History maker: Molly-Mae Sharpe reacts as she reaches 100 Palace appearances
Molly-Mae Sharpe has etched her name into the history books, becoming the first-ever Crystal Palace Women's player to reach 100 appearances in the professional era. Following this landmark achievement, the midfielder shared her pride, memories, and hopes for the future.
Her landmark appearance came in a 1-1 draw against the club she was signed from: Durham Women.
Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Sharpe reflected on her achievement: "I'm just really proud. To play for this club is an honour every single time, but to be the first player to make 100, it means a lot to me and my family.
"All I really want to do is make them proud, and the coaches and my teammates proud."
Reflecting on her four-year journey in South London, Sharpe offered some sage advice to her younger self.
She said: "Take every experience as it comes, take the highs and the lows, because you'll be at a club that supports you and gets you through the tough times but also lifts you up when you've done well."
When asked to name a favourite moment, one recent victory stood out.
She said: "I loved last year when we beat Aston Villa... playing in the WSL has always been a dream of mine, and getting that win and playing the full game meant a lot to me. I got an assist in that game as well!
"I think just every game I play at this club, whether it's in the Championship [now WSL2], or the WSL, it means a lot to me."
I scored the only goal in that game and that just meant a lot to me—Molly-Mae Sharpe
When asked about her favourite goal scored in red and blue, there could only be one answer.
She said: "My favourite goal at Palace would be, it was so scatty, but when we beat Sheffield United 1-0 at home. It was Mother's Day, my mum and I walked out on the pitch and I scored the only goal in that game.
"It was at Selhurst, and it means a lot when we get to play there and I think that really put us on to winning the league that season. So, I think as much as it wasn't pretty, I think I was just in the right place at the right right time. Yeah, I love that goal!"
Is she ready for 100 more? She laughed: "Here's to 100 more. God, I'll be 50!"
Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Molly for her incredible dedication and for being a fantastic representative of the club, both on and off the pitch.