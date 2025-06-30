Support the team at Sutton and Selhurst for truly remarkable value, with adults tickets from only £6.55 per game and juniors just £3.64.

Last season you backed us through every challenge and helped create unforgettable moments at the VBS.

Now it’s time to secure your place for 2025/26 and be part of another exciting chapter with Crystal Palace Women.

What does a 2025/26 Women’s Season Ticket renewal include?

Ticket for every WSL2 home fixture

Priority booking / reservations for every Palace Women fixture at Selhurst Park

Priority windows for away tickets

Loyalty Points credited at renewal

The option to spread payments via Direct Debit

How do I renew?

Renewals are open now and can be completed online in just a few clicks.

If you would like to pay in full, simply log in to your Palace ticketing account and follow the on‑screen instructions.

Paying by Direct Debit

We’re pleased to offer a three‑month payment plan:

1st payment – August 2025

2nd payment – September 2025

Final payment – October 2025

Important: To set up Direct Debit you must call the Box Office on 0333 360 1861. This facility is not available online.

Receiving your match tickets

Your digital ticket for each home fixture will arrive no later than 72 hours before kick‑off .

For matches played at Selhurst Park, Season Ticket holders must book a seat of their choice, free of charge, during the priority window. We’ll email you full instructions ahead of each game.

Need help?

Our Box Office team is here to assist with renewals, Direct Debit set‑up and accessibility requirements. Call 0333 360 1861 (Mon‑Fri, 9am‑5:30pm) or email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.