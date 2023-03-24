I’m always so proud to lead this group. I’ve told them, whenever we’ve been in some difficult places in matches, that I’m always proud to lead this group, whatever the result. They’re a great bunch of girls, and I feel very supported and valued by them, so I’m very lucky to be in this position.
It’s incredible how much the club has changed since I’ve been here. When I first came in, we were training twice a week on astroturf at ten ‘o clock at night.
Each year, we’ve taken the next step towards professionalism, whether that’s increasing the training, increasing our gym time, or helping the girls with those transitions. Now, it’s a completely different club.
There are still some areas we know we can improve, but from where I came in with the club, I’m very proud to have helped us make the transition to where we are today.
We’re always looking up the table and looking ahead to where we can gain points. There are still a few games left. We know what this league is like – it’s very competitive – so anyone can get a result at any time, which would allow us to jump up the table.
This club has so much potential. We’re in the Academy more nowadays for training, and I can see what a big impact that’s had on the girls’ morale and how we’re playing for the badge all the time.
The facilities are excellent at Crystal Palace and the ceiling is very high for us as a team. I can see this club, with your support, progressing, and becoming a big force in women’s football in the future.
Thank you once again for your support – and see you on Sunday!
Come on Palace!