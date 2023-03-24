Below, Palace Women's captain Annabel Johnson tells us what it means to receive the backing of the Crystal Palace fanbase week-in, week-out...

Sunday's game falls in Women’s Football Weekend, a celebration of the growing community which makes up domestic women’s football in England.

What I love about being in women’s football is the amount of people I work with every day who are paving the way for the game. It’s becoming so much bigger, and I hope after Sunday's match, many of you will continue to be a part of the Palace fanbase who support us home and away, every game.

It’s my fourth season here now, and third as captain. You get used to seeing some familiar faces in the crowd, and we always make sure we go to clap all the fans at the end!

We have fantastic supporters we can hear singing for us, so thank you to those who are always there for us. Your consistency of support is fantastic, and it means everything to the girls.

Having more fans there on Sunday would just be even more amazing. I know the girls absolutely love it when they have the chance to sign autographs and take pictures with you after each game. It gives us that extra boost.

As captain of Palace, I know the struggles that all of the girls have been through to get to where they are today. A lot of them probably don’t necessarily even see them as ‘struggles’; they just get their heads down, keep working, and keep inspiring the next generation by doing better for the team.

I love being a part of that kind of environment.