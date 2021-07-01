You must register to access these tickets, however you will not be charged as Palace Women host a celebration of thanks dedicated to supporters, friends, family and key workers for all their support during the pandemic.
Crystal Palace Women start their 2021/22 season this Sunday (29th August) against Bristol City at Hayes Lane, and you can be there in person with all tickets available for free.
Match details
-
Palace Women v Bristol City
-
Hayes Lane, Bromley, BR2 9EF
-
14:00 BST
-
FA Women's Championship
Dean Davenport's side finished 20/21 in seventh place having scored 27 goals from 20 games.
They will be looking to improve this in 21/22 with the return of their vocal supporters.
For more information on visiting Palace Women, please click here.