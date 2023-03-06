The fixture was originally due to be played on Sunday, 19th March, but has been pushed back due to Birmingham advancing to the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

The match will now kick-off at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, 22nd March at St Andrew's Stadium.

Following a home defeat to title-chasing Bristol City on Sunday, Palace Women sit sixth in the Championship table, with 21 points from 15 matches.

Their next fixture is away to Sheffield United this coming Sunday (12th March, 2023) at Bramall Lane, a match which commences at 14:00 GMT.