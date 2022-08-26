A 22/23 Women's Season Ticket covers all home games, regardless of stadium or competition, meaning any Selhurst Park games and cup games are also included! Season Tickets cost just £45 for men's Season Ticket holders and Members, or £60 for all other supporters.

With women's matches being a brilliant event for all the family, we've made Season Tickets free to Junior and Junior Gold Members.

These fans must still order a Season Ticket to ensure entry, but they will not be charged.

Not yet a Junior Member? Our packages start from just £20, and include a welcome pack, ticket access, discounts, and invites to Member-only events. Junior Gold Memberships even include a 22/23 shirt of choice, meaning for just £55 young fans can look the part as they back the women in a crucial campaign.

As goalkeeper Fran Kitching says: "Women’s [football] is an interactive experience when you bring your kids down to watch. They can interact with role models, so I do encourage anyone, especially those with children, to come down, meet us and meet the amazing personalities we have in this team.

"Hopefully we’ll get some wins, clean sheets and plenty of goals along the way to light up your kids’ eyes. We’re going for promotion and need the support you can bring."

The first home match is Saturday evening (27th August) at Hayes Lane, Bromley, so act fast and secure your place throughout 22/23 by purchasing here!