Clifford joined Palace from Charlton Athletic Women in the summer of 2021 after spending over a decade at the Addicks.

The midfielder made 17 appearances for Palace in her first season in all competitions, scoring twice as Dean Davenport’s side finished fourth in the FA Women’s Championship, but has found game time more limited this campaign.

On her time at Palace, Clifford said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity Palace gave me to play and develop as a player and person.

“The fans have been incredible. We heard them at every game, and they always felt like our extra player, so thank you to them. I’ll continue to support the club as my new chapter begins.”

Crystal Palace Women would like to thank Clifford for her contribution and wish her well for the future.

