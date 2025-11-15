The midfielder-turned-defender stressed that despite a difficult start to the campaign, the team remain determined to climb the table.

Speaking about Palace's start, Arthur said: “In terms of league position it’s not where we want to be as a team. Football is a game where things can change so quickly, which is what we are striving to do to get further up the table.

"We have an incredible team where we want to finish as high as possible."

She featured in Palace's team that won promotion in the 2023/24 season, and observed how much the league has improved since.

Arthur said: "In terms of the quality of the WSL2, it gets stronger every year and that should never be underestimated.

"It’s important for this to happen, it pushes the women’s game on more and more every year and it makes it more competitive - top of the table could play bottom of the table and you never know what is going to happen, it makes it exciting but it's also frustrating not to pick up points.”

Arthur has been a key figure for Palace since she signed in 2022, and this season has seen her move into a deeper defensive role for a number of games, showcasing her versatility.

Talking about this challenge, she said: “In all honesty, I enjoy the defensive side of the game so dropping into a deeper role is something I’ve enjoyed doing.

"It’s definitely something to adapt to and learn but there are similar qualities required in both the midfield and the back-line, so having played in midfield I can now understand how they would think and would want to receive the ball from the defence.”