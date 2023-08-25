After recording back-to-back top five finishes in the Championship, Crystal Palace Women launch their push for promotion against Reading on Sunday 27th August (kick-off 14:00 BST).

Head coach Laura Kaminski’s side will play their home matches at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium this season, kick-starting a new era for the club.

And with giant games, face-painting, video game stations, a DJ, and competitions and prizes, there’ll be no place like home come Sunday.

But for Everett, a proud moment awaits, as she eagerly anticipates leading her side out the tunnel – and into a bright new future…

On taking on the Palace captaincy…

“I’m going into my third season at the club now, so it’s a huge honour for me to take the captaincy, especially at my age. I’m excited to get going, and hopefully it’s a role which will help me progress in my career.

“When I first came in, Annabel [Johnson] was one of the players who took me under her wing, and I have big shoes to fill. She’s done a great job in the two seasons I’ve played under her – I couldn’t have asked for a better captain to play under.

“She has a huge presence off the pitch, and I’ll be looking to her to help me in that and point me in the right direction.”