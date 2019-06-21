Having previously represented Millwall and Brighton and Hove Albion, Rutherford, who is comfortable in the centre of midfield or defence, joins the club from fellow Championship side Lewes FC, and did in fact play against Palace twice last season.

The Eagles’ other new addition arrives from Yeovil Town Ladies, with Goddard moving to Palace after a year with the Glovers in the Women’s Super League, in which the centre-back made 14 appearances for the club.

Manager, Dean Davenport, said: “We are delighted to welcome both girls to the Palace family and believe they will be a strong addition to our team this season. Exciting times ahead.”