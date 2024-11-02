Palace earned a hard fought point away at Liverpool last time out, and this week they face last years' WSL runners up: Manchester City.

Tickets for Sunday's match are still available HERE from as little as £4 – but if you can't make it down to Selhurst Park, there are plenty of other ways to follow the action.

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (3rd November) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at Selhurst Park, and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK (embedded above).

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.