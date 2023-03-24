The fixture falls in Women’s Football Weekend, a collective recognition of the incredible talent, unmissable match action and vibrant community that makes up domestic women’s football in England.

To celebrate, special edition programmes (including a special A3 pull-out poster!) will be available to fans for free at the ground - or can be downloaded below.

There will also be a live DJ, giveaways and more surprises in store!

Experience what is sure to be an amazing atmosphere at Hayes Lane, as tickets for the fixture remain available to purchase from just £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members; click to purchase tickets here.

As always at Palace Women's home matches, Under-16s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to get behind the team.

Kick-off is at 12:00 BST at Hayes Lane in Bromley.

Read your FREE digital programme below!