Third-tier Chatham currently play in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division. Having finished seventh last season, they are currently 10th in the table, but reached the third round with a remarkable 5-4 win over AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.

Palace will face Chatham on Sunday 10th December 2023, with kick-off time, ticketing and potential broadcast details to be announced in due course.

The third-round draw was regionalised – Palace could only be drawn against southern sides – with Women’s Championship teams entering the competition for the first time; top-flight teams will enter the draw in the fourth round.

The Eagles will be looking to go further than last season, when they defeated Watford 5-1 in the third round, but fell in the fourth away at Durham.

