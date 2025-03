The match is now set to take place at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, 20th April, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 BST.

However, should Chelsea progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the fixture will be rescheduled to Wednesday, 23rd April.

Kick-off time for the rearranged match would be confirmed in due course, with the game still set to be broadcast live on the BBC.

Ticketing details for this game will be announced in due course.