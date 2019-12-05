Stobbs, who had previously been with Crystal Palace as a youngster, could be involved in next Wednesday's Conti Cup game against her former club West Ham, and she can't wait to get started: "It's exciting times ahead. I’m really excited to be joining Palace, the club is in a great place and everyone has made me feel welcome so far. It feels like a perfect match and I can’t wait to get started."

Manager Dean Davenport hinted a competition for Stobbs' signature and will be hoping the forward is able to replicate her form from the 2017/18 season which saw Stobbs score 16 goals for West Ham United as captain: "When Amber made contact earlier in the year to train with us, I knew then that she would be a great fit for the team. We are delighted that she made the decision to sign with us."

Get ready for Christmas early with a red and blue spin on the festive gifts! Click the banner below to browse the club shop.