I played football very early in my life – but growing up in Liverpool with three brothers, you sort of have to. My family are football mad – they’re big Evertonians, so when I was offered a trial at Liverpool Women it gave us a laugh.
But I signed aged 10 and stayed for almost nine years, initially balancing it with county level football too. Then at 18 I made the decision to leave despite being offered a contract.
With Liverpool in the Women’s Super League and me being a teenager I felt I wouldn’t play regular minutes at senior level for several years. I wanted to develop rather than fight for a place on the bench, so I moved to Leicester City, who were up-and-coming in the Championship and fielding a lot of young players who’d join for the same reasons as me.