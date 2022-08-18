The nation has been celebrating the Lionesses’ first major title for the last few weeks, but all eyes turn to domestic action this weekend with Palace set to begin their promotion push against London City Lionesses.
Palace have been very active in the summer transfer market, bringing in no fewer than 15 new signings. The quality of those additions and the club’s ambition has resulted in the Eagles being named among the favourites for this season’s Women’s Championship title.
Speaking to the media ahead of Palace’s opening match at London City Lionesses this Sunday (21st), midfielder Haines said the team goes into the season with the aim of winning promotion.