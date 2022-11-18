The last time Palace Women played in SE25 they drew a record-breaking crowd of over 1,800 people. They return to the stadium on Sunday, 20th November for a 14:00 kick-off with their south London neighbours.

“A massive impact,” Davenport said of Palace’s fans. “It’s a cliché about being the 12th person but I think the crowd we got here last time was amazing, absolutely amazing.

“I think it did spur the girls on and regardless of the result I think we played some very good stuff in front of that crowd. Hopefully we can get the same crowd here if not even more against Charlton.”