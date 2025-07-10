What are the latest updates?

It was a moment to savour for Josie Green and Wales in Switzerland on Saturday, as the Dragons played their first-ever game at the women's Euros.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Green also became the first Palace Women's player to ever play at the Euros.

In what was always going to be a tall order for their maiden game in the competition, Wales were beaten 3-0 Netherlands in Lucerne.

Next up for the Dragons was a trip to St Gallen to face group leaders France on Wednesday night, with Green starting again in defence.

France took an early lead through Paris FC's Clara Mateo on the eight minute, but Wales hit back just five minutes later.

Inevitably, it was Jess Fishlock that scored Wales' first ever major tournament goal.

Ceri Holland was picked out superbly as she ran in behind the French defence, and her second cross attempt found Fishlock, who passed into an empty net.

VAR initially ruled the goal offside, but there was delirium in the Wales end once the decision had been overturned.

History was written once again in Switzerland as Fishlock not only became the first Welsh player to score at a major women's tournament but also set a new record as the oldest player ever to score at the women's Euros.

Despite this huge moment, it wasn't to be for the Dragons.

French goals either side of half-time and a 63rd minute finish from PSG's Grace Geyoro sealed a 4-1 victory for France.

Green played the full 90 minutes in St Gallen, with Elise Hughes still waiting for her tournament debut.

Her next, and likely final, chance comes on Sunday 13th July, against England.

Wales will need a considerable victory and favourable results elsewhere to remain in the tournament.

You can see if Wales defy the odds, with tickets for our England vs. Wales watch party at BOXPARK Croydon still available in extremely limited supply.