The Eagles kicked off their 2019/20 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Coventry United, with Morgan’s defensive capabilities catching the eye of Palace manager, Dean Davenport.

“Ffion was one of the opposition players that stood out to us last year,” Davenport admitted. “Therefore, when the opportunity to sign her came up, the club knew it was one that they needed to make happen.

“Having someone arrive with her international pedigree [nine caps for Wales] will be a big bonus to the side on and off the pitch; a great statement signing.”

Morgan, who obtained her UEFA B coaching license whilst recovering from an ACL injury at 17, cannot wait to get started in south London: “I’m super excited to be part of the team at Crystal Palace,” she said.” I’m looking forward to a successful season as an Eagle.”