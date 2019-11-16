The booklet includes pages for fans to have autographed by the women’s first-team as well as exclusive columns from Chairman Richard Spokes and manager Dean Davenport.

There is a Junior Eagles section where goalkeeper Lucy Gillett gives her advice to young fans looking to get into football, and a full squad list and eye-catching matchday imagery included as well!

Young fans can fill their booklet with signatures and supporters can enjoy a memento from the historic weekend of women’s football. This is all free!

You can see the digital version of the booklet below and make sure to buy your match tickets by clicking here now! Alternatively, fans can call the Box Office on 0871 200 0071 or visit in person at Selhurst Park.