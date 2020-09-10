Next up for Dean Davenport's side are London City Lionesses. Previewing the game, the manager said: "... although not much has changed for them player-wise, they have brought in a new manager and backroom staff. They are one of the full-time teams in the league, so there won’t be any issues with a lack of match fitness.

"We know we need to start fully focused – last season, despite taking one point from our two games against them, on both occasions the performance was there and we fully deserved more from the two games."

You can read more from Davenport in his matchday programme notes for free below.