It was a season of incredible determination, and below Coral Haines, Emily Orman and Molly Sharpe recall the highs and lows to show how far they came in the latest FA Women’s Championship campaign.

August: Bristol City

Palace Women started their 21/22 season by hosting Bristol City at Hayes Lane, a match which Coral Haines recalls as her favourite of the season.

“The best game for me has to be the first game of the season against Bristol,” she says. “They had just been relegated [from the Women’s Super League] and were favourites.”

Bristol City were relegated from the Women’s Super League, seeing them compete as one of the most testing sides in the Women’s Championship. They would go on to finish third, one place ahead of Palace on goal difference, making this game an eventually crucial one.

Haines explains the 4-3 win: “It was a seven-goal thriller, with a brilliant goal from Kirsty Barton and I got a brace to start off the campaign with three points.”