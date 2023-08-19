The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international completed her switch to Palace recently, having won London City Lionesses’ Player of the Season award last year.

Nolan – a centre-back who can also play in midfield – has won three caps for her country, and was a part of the provisional squad for the Girls in Green ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup finals.

She is one of three summer signings for Palace Women ahead of the new season alongside Lia Cataldo and Shanade Hopcroft, with Laura Kaminski also recently arriving as head coach.

When asked her main motivations for joining Palace, Nolan replied: “It’s the ambition and the drive of the club. They really want to push the Women’s programme and push on from where we ended up last year.

“[I came here for] where we want to go and where we want to be in the next few years. Having Laura and Grace [Williams, Head of Women’s Football] in the room, and with the talent that’s already here, I think the club can go really far in the next couple of years.

“The girls have been really welcoming and I’ve been really enjoying the training sessions for the last few weeks, so I’m excited for this season.”