Palace Women have won two of their last three in the league and currently sit sixth in the table, just five points off Southampton in third.

Their next assignment is up north at Sheffield United's famous stadium, Bramall Lane, in the Women's Championship (kick-off 14:00 on Sunday).

The Eagles will be hoping for similar fortunes as when they faced the Blades a week ago at Hayes Lane, when spectacular goals from Olding and Coral Haines guided them to victory.

Tickets can be purchased for the match via the Sheffield United website.

Alternatively you can still follow live coverage of the match on the official Palace Women Twitter account, with full highlights available on Palace TV the following day.