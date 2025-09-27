It has been a busy week for Jo Potter's Eagles, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 away last Sunday before a battling 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses in the Subway Women's League Cup on Wednesday.

This weekend will see Palace Women on the road again, as they make the long journey up to the North East to face Durham.

Tickets are available for the game at the Maiden Castle Sports Centre - click here to get yours now!

Supporters should note that Sunday's game kicks off at 12:00 BST, rather than the usual 14:00 KO slot.

Watching from home instead? You can watch the game via the BWSL2 live stream below!