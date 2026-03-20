The Opposition
One of the major WSL2 headlines in the summer was the arrival of Lioness Jordan Nobbs to Newcastle United.
It was seen as a major coup for the Magpies, with the 33-year-old bringing an abundance of title-winning and international experience.
The passionate backing of Newcastle United fans is legendary, and they have repeatedly shattered attendance records in women's football.
Their early milestone saw 28,565 fans support the team in a 2022 FA Cup clash against Burnley.
However, after promotion, their support reached a new height: an astonishing 38,502 supporters attended the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland at St James' Park in March 2025, setting a breathtaking new record for the second tier.
- Manager: Tanya Oxtoby
- Nickname: The Magpies
- Ground: Gateshead International Stadium & St James' Park
- Founded: 1989 (37 years ago)
Match Details
- Newcastle United Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 22nd March (17:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Gateshead International Stadium