Palace's last game in the FA Cup saw seven goals scored at the VBS Community Stadium, as the Eagles beat Sheffield United 6-1 in the third round.

Laura Kaminski and their team will be determined to make club history, with a win guaranteeing a first-ever quarter-final appearance for Palace Women in the FA Cup.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (9th February) kicks off at 13:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Adobe Women's FA Cup YouTube channel here!

Alternatively, you can watch Sunday's game live on the FA Player here.

If you want to witness the action live, tickets are still available for this fixture, and you can get them here!