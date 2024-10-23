Hy came down with the BBC – with the segment available to watch on iPlayer here between 20:10 and 23:00 – to the Academy to capture preparations and speak to Palace Women's head coach Laura Kaminski and captain Aimee Everett.

In the 1970s, when she first arrived at Selhurst Park, Hy faced countless barriers and hostility in what was a male-dominated field.

It was her determination to photograph Palace’s big moments, including capturing the then-named "Crystal Palace Ladies" in action, which helped pave the way for women in sports media.