International friendlies and the UEFA Women's Nations League await for eight of Palace Women's players.

Ireland and Belgium are facing off in the League A/B play-off draw, where the third placed teams in League A groups face countries who finished second in League B groups.

Jamaica, Wales, New Zealand and Scotland are all competing in friendlies across the world as they prepare for the qualification phase of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Jamaica and New Zealand will kick off their qualification campaign in November, whilst UEFA members Ireland, Belgium, Wales and Scotland will start theirs in February 2026.