Palace Women's final home league fixture of 2025 is on Sunday, 7th December, against Birmingham City in our recently announced Festive Fixture!
Tickets are selling fast for this game, you can get yours by clicking the button below!
Crystal Palace Women's attacker Abbie Larkin continued her fine form with another goal for her country, whilst there were wins and positive performances for a number of Palace's international stars.
Friendlies and important qualifiers await for Palace's internationals, as the players gear up for the qualification stage of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Read below to find out how our international Eagles have been doing..
Abbie Larkin, Hayley Nolan, and Ruesha Littlejohn
Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan both started in Ireland's 3-2 friendly win over Hungary on Saturday, with Ruesha Littlejohn not featuring.
Larkin put the Girls in Green ahead on eight minutes with her third international goal, before laying on an assist for Kyra Carusa just ten minutes later.
Despite Hungary rallying late on, Denise O'Sullivan's finish on 53 minutes proved to be the difference as Ireland won 3-2, marking their seventh win in 2025.
Results:
Ashleigh Weerden
Suriname won their first game of the CONCACAF qualifying stage, beating Anguilla 3-1 in St Maartin.
Ashleigh Weerden was unused in that game, but could get her chance against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.
Results:
Upcoming fixtures:
Indiah-Paige Riley
Indiah-Paige Riley started and played 67 minutes in Gosford as New Zealand were beaten 5-0 by Australia on Friday.
They have the chance to make amends on Tuesday, when they face the Matildas again in Adelaide.
Results:
Upcoming fixtures:
Elise Hughes
Wales drew 1-1 with South Korea in Malaga, with Elise Hughes coming on as a substitute in the second-half.
She almost had an instant impact from the bench, hitting the post on 48 minutes.
The Dragons will take on Switzerland in Jerez next, as they look to test themselves against stronger sides ahead of the upcoming Nations League campaign.
Results:
Upcoming fixtures:
Eve Annets
Palace loanee Eve Annets has been called up to the England Under-20's squad, where they will be facing China, the USA and Mexico in a series of friendlies in Spain.
Annets played 90 minutes in the first fixture in Murcia, as England U20's beat China 2-1, and was unused in the 4-1 defeat to the USA on Saturday.
There is one more game to play for Annets and England U20's - an 11:00am clash against Mexico on Tuesday.
Results:
Upcoming fixtures:
Kirsty Howat
Kirsty Howat was an unsued substitute as Scotland scored a last minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Ukraine on Friday.
Scotland will now face China on Tuesday evening, as Howat will look to build on her impressive goal tally this season.
Results:
Upcoming fixtures:
Justine Vanhaevermaet
Justine Vanhaevermaet played 67 minutes against Switzerland on Friday, as the Red Flames secured an impressive 2-1 win in Spain.
Belgium will take on Finland today at 18:00 as they look to make it consecutive friendly wins since their Nations League play-off defeat to Ireland.
Results:
Upcoming fixtures: