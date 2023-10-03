The 23-year-old joined Palace from American University side West Virginia in January 2022 and impressed during the second half of the season, making 10 appearances.

A promising start to 2022/23 was cruelly cut short, however, by an ACL injury in 2022/23, forcing her to undergo surgery last winter.

But Sibley responded to the setback in the best possible way: having continued her rehabilitation with Palace beyond the expiration of her initial contract this summer, Sibley’s promise in training has seen her awarded a new deal with the club.

She told Palace TV: ”I'm ecstatic to be staying with Palace. There are big ambitions in the team and at the club itself, so I'm very happy to be signing on with the club for a bit longer.

“It’s been a roller-coaster, to be honest. It started off so well last season. Unfortunately, I had a long injury, and am only just coming back from it now.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind but I wouldn’t have been able to get through this process without being at this club, and with the support they’ve put behind me. I’m happy to be here and with the support Palace have given me as well.”

On her recovery process, Sibley was delighted to confirm she is at “the brink of the end.

“It’s been a long nine months, but we’re coming to the end of it now. It’s just ticking off the final boxes. I’m very happy with my progress and how we’ve come through at the end of it.

“It was a bit of a roller-coaster, but everything’s planned out to how it should be. Everything’s so in place now, so professional, and I’m very happy to be here at this club.”