The focus now is on translating effort into results, with the Manager feeling the team is close to a breakthrough.

She said: "There's been a really good chat with the players, so we're hoping to start turning these decent performances into three points. We feel like we're on the right path and we're not far off.

"A bit of luck would be lovely, you know. The rub of the green isn't going our way and it's just the way it is.

"That does turn, and you end up causing your own luck sometimes and we want to be that team. We don't want to rely on anybody else. We want to rely on ourselves to do well and kickstart our own luck."

Regarding the squad's availability for the weekend, Potter provided a positive update on key players returning to contention.

She said: "It's looking a lot healthier, Molly [Mae-Sharpe] picked up a niggle on Sunday. She's not trained this week, so we're waiting to see what she looks like closer to the weekend.

"But Aimee [Everett] is back in full training, which is brilliant. So she's back in contention.

"My Cato made the bench on Sunday. We thought it was a little bit too early for her to play too many minutes, but she's back in better contention after another week of training.

"Zara [Bailey] is edging a little bit closer, but still not quite there yet, and we still need a little bit more information on Lola [Brown]. So, yeah, we're getting closer and closer to full strength."