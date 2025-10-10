Potter confirmed the squad has been conducting honest reviews of the Newcastle game, whilst adjusting the training schedule to help address key areas.
Reflecting on the 2-2 draw last Sunday, she said: "We've highlighted a few areas that we weren't too happy with on Sunday.
"There were a lot of good moments, but we've focused on our intensity in training this week, specifically on how we can up our intensity and our aggressiveness in games.
"That's been the focus at the start of the week, the out-of-possession work and how we're moving and our intent in our movements.
"Towards the end of the week, we'll look more at the in-possession stuff and the tactical stuff. So we've blocked the week up quite well."