Republic of Ireland

Abbie Larkin

Abbie Larkin started in Ireland's comeback win in Istanbul, with Emily Murphy's late winner sealing an impressive 2-1 victory in the Nations League.

Larkin played 60 minutes on the right wing before being replaced by Saoirse Noonan.

This win means that Tuesday's game in Cork could see Ireland top their League B group, should they beat Slovenia and better their head-to-head record.

Tuesday, 3rd June (KO: 18:00 BST): Republic of Ireland v Slovenia (Nations League)