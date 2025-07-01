Republic of Ireland

Hayley Nolan and Abbie Larkin

Hayley Nolan earned a well-deserved recall to the Ireland squad as the Girls in Green made the trip across the Atlantic to face the United States in a friendly double-header.

Ireland lost their first game 4-0 at the Dicks Sporting Goods Arena in Colorado, with Nolan an unused sub and Larkin coming on at half-time.

Larkin started the following game at the TQL stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio and Nolan was subbed in at half-time as Ireland lost 4-0 to Emma Hayes' side.