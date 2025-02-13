Kaminski's team made history last Sunday when they beat Newcastle to reach a first-ever quarter-final in the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

Discussing the team’s confidence following their FA Cup victory over Newcastle, Kaminski said: "We had to grind Newcastle down. Credit to them – they were organised in a shape and it took us time to unpick it.

"I was delighted with the goals and the goal scorers. Abbie [Larkin] was fantastic and got Player of the Match. Now, for me, the attention moves quickly to how we can score against [Manchester] United."

To add to an already positive week, Elise Hughes was called up to the Wales national team after making her long-awaited return to the pitch during the win over Newcastle.

Speaking on Hughes' return, Kaminski: "It was a really special moment. Everyone looking in from the outside doesn’t see the painful journey she’s been through.

"She’s progressed in all physical tests, almost smashing the margins from last year. She’s in a really good place and has been rewarded with an international call-up."