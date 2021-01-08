The 28-year-old midfielder spent seven years at Chelsea as a youth player, making her first senior appearances before suffering an ACL injury that kept her out for over a year.

She signed for Brighton in 2011 and became the club’s longest serving player, playing a crucial role in their rise from the third tier to the Women’s Super League.

The Eagles, who play in the Women's Championship, are on a good run of form having won three of their last four games and will be joined by Barton until the end of the 2020/21 season.