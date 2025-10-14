Reflecting on the performance against the Black Cats, she said: “A draw is better than a loss. I think we’ve done really well. I think our mindset after conceding that goal really changed, and that’s something we’ve been lacking.

"It is about getting ourselves back up again after some negatives. And I think we’ve done that really well today.”

The game also marked the return of captain Aimee Everett, who returned to the starting lineup after being out with an injury since the first game of the season.

Speaking on Everett's return to the team, Larkin said: "You can tell when Aimee's not on the pitch. She definitely brings that motivational side and that encouragement.

"I think sometimes we do lack that in certain times at a game, so it was really good to have her back. She played a phenomenal game today.”