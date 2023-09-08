The Eagles are set to play their second match at their new ground, having opened the season with a 1-1 draw against Reading on a day of celebration for all in Sutton.

A spectacular opening party – with giant games, face-painting and giveaways – was matched by scenes on the pitch, as Elise Hughes’ 102nd-minute header secured a well-earned point against the league favourites, followed by a 2-1 win at Birmingham last time out.

Sunday’s matchday will once again offer up fun for all the family, with outdoor games, including a giant inflatable football dartboard; the chance to win a signed shirt; face-painting and sign-making; and the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the match.

Turnstiles open at 11:00 BST, and with high temperatures and a sunny afternoon forecast (albeit in true London style, not guaranteed!), another brilliant day out for everyone awaits.

“What a great atmosphere it was last time,” Kaminski told cpfc.co.uk. “There were over 750 people there last time and the place erupted when we scored.

"Certainly, the players felt that and the support of the fans – I know I did as well – and it makes it a fantastic place to call home.

“We just want to get used to the facility. It’s new for us, as well as everyone else. We want to make the most of it: the grass surface is fantastic, so we just want to get the ball down and play and get some outcomes in the final third.”